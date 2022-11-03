Amazon reveals £1.5bn investment in Doncaster and South Yorkshire since 2010

The firm has launched its latest analysis of its regional investment across the UK.

And the 2022 Amazon UK Economic Impact Hub shows that the company has invested more than £1.5 billion in South Yorkshire since 2010, including its Doncaster warehouses and fulfilment centre.

The report provides regional data on jobs created by Amazon locally, the number of regional independent small businesses supported by the company, the level of economic activity driven by Amazon’s investments and the export sales recorded last year by small businesses in South Yorkshire selling on Amazon.

Amazon has invested £1.5 billion across Doncaster and South Yorkshire in the last 12 years.

To date, Amazon has created more than 4,000 full and part-time jobs in Yorkshire and the Humber.

More than 600 people in Yorkshire and the Humber have completed Amazon’s employability skills training programme since 2010.

More than 60 apprentices in Yorkshire and the Humber have qualified from the Amazon Apprenticeship programme since 2010.

In South Yorkshire there are more than 1,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon as independent selling partners.

Small businesses from the region selling on Amazon recorded over £25 million of export sales in 2021.

In partnership with the charity Magic Breakfast, Amazon delivered more than 970,000 healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools across Yorkshire and the Humber in 2021.

“Amazon is a proud member of the community in South Yorkshire investing over £1.5 billion in the region since 2010 to support local businesses, create jobs and make a positive contribution to the regional economy,” said Kris Hammond, Site Leader at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster Balby Carr Bank.

“We help more than 1,000 small businesses across South Yorkshire sell on Amazon and reach customers around the world, and we also continue to support community organisations across the region through donations and volunteering.

"Recently, we have donated to a range of good causes including Children with Cancer UK while working with Magic Breakfast to deliver healthy breakfasts to vulnerable children and schools.”