Amazon offering Christmas tours of Doncaster warehouse so you can see what happens after clicking buy

Amazon’s fulfilment centre on Doncaster’s iPort is one of the UK tour locations where customers can experience the cutting-edge world of Amazon operations firsthand, meet the people behind the package, and see the technology used to help deliver for millions of customers around the world every day.

Adam Asquith, Tour Leader at Amazon’s fulfilment centre in Doncaster, said: “The transition to virtual tours during the pandemic was a lot to get used to, we went from welcoming people in, to showing them round on camera.

"I suppose my role changed from tour leader to presenter for a while.

Amazon is offering tours of its Doncaster fulfilment centre.

"I love doing in-person tours again! Although the virtual tours were great, I think it’s amazing to show people what we do in real life and the magic that happens when they click buy.

"The response from our guests has been amazing, with some of our tours already full to capacity.”

On the Amazon tour, visitors will get a glimpse into the world of customer fulfilment. The iPort fulfilment centre is one of the biggest in the UK. Team members manage orders for larger items such as large-screen TVs and garden furniture.

On the hour-long tour, guests will see each part of the fulfilment centre process and learn more about the roles and benefits available for employees at Amazon.

“We’re thrilled to invite the public back into our fulfilment centre and meet the people helping us get ready for what is our extra busy season,” said Amazon iPort fulfilment centre Site Leader Gill Fedorov.

“We’re confident that now is the right time to welcome back customers to see firsthand what happens behind the scenes.”

The tours are popular for school trips, new employees, and anyone who is interested in peeking behind the curtain at Amazon.

Christmas is one of the busiest times for Amazon in Doncaster and across the UK, with thousands of parcels being shipped every day.

