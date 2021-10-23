Amazon in Doncaster donates £3,000 to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice during Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Now in its fifth year, #AmazonGoesGold is a global initiative to highlight, support and amplify the incredible work done by many organisations to increase survival rates through life-saving treatments and research.

Each year, Amazon supports and collaborates with childhood cancer organisations across Europe who make it possible for every child affected by cancer to fight for their future.

This year’s charity partners include the Starlight Foundation, Together for Short Lives, and the Children’s Cancer and Leukaemia Group.

Last week, the Amazon Doncaster teams made a £3,000 donation to Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as part of the Amazon Goes Gold campaign.

The charity plans to use the money to make precious memories with local children and families whose time together is sadly too short.

Amazon Goes Gold saw the teams at Amazon in Doncaster hold a month-long series of gold-themed events.

The gold theme is in recognition of the international colour for childhood cancer.

One of the events this year was a 48-hour PJammin’ party. The teams in Doncaster joined colleagues across the UK by wearing pyjamas to work in honour of children who spend every day in their PJs during treatment.

Amazon Doncaster iPort General Manager, David Benfell, said: “It’s fantastic to support Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice as part of this year’s Amazon Goes Gold campaign and

we hope the donation provides a boost to the staff and volunteers who do so much for the children in our community.”