Amazon Doncaster hosts summertime celebration for family and friends

The team from Amazon in Doncaster invited family and friends to a party at its iPort fulfilment centre to celebrate the end of the summer season.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 23rd Aug 2023, 15:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 15:24 BST

The celebration, organised as a thank you to the Doncaster team for the work they do delivering for customers around the UK, involved games, magicians and a cinema.

Employee Andrew Howsham took his daughters to the celebration, said: “We had such a brilliant afternoon at Amazon’s summer party, enjoying good food, fun and laughter. Thank you to our teammates for arranging such a great event!”

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster, added: “We love coming together as a team to celebrate our successes, and the experiences are always even better when our loved ones join in with the fun, too. This year’s summer party at the Amazon fulfilment centre in Doncaster was a chance to treat the team and say thank you for their efforts this year so far. It was a brilliant day!”

