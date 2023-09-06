Watch more videos on Shots!

To celebrate the donation, employees from Amazon in Doncaster took part in a knitting event at The Buddy Bag Foundation, a charity that provides children escaping violent home situations with bags of essential and comforting items, including a teddy bear.

The donation will go towards 120 Buddy Bags including a knitted toy to children in emergency care.

Gill Fedorov, General Manager at Amazon in Doncaster iPort, said: “The Buddy Bag Foundation is a brilliant charity, supporting children when they need it the most. I’m glad we can support them with this donation and our team had fun knitting the Buddy Bags teddies.”

Andra Baloiu, an Amazon employee who was involved in the event, added: “It was really interesting learning more about the charity, and I enjoyed learning how to make the teddies. I’m so pleased we were involved with The Buddy Bag Foundation and I’m glad that Amazon has decided to support the charity with a donation.”

Karen Williams OBE, Co-Founder from Buddy Bags, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Gill and the team at Amazon for making this donation and being involved in the knitting event. The support is greatly appreciated and will help us to continue our work restoring a sense of comfort and safety at a distressing time in a child’s life.”

The donation to The Buddy Bag Foundation was made as part of Amazon’s programme to support the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK.