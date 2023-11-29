Amazon donates £6,000 to charity supporting those with terminal cancer.

The Amazon fulfilment centres in Doncaster have made a £6,000 donation to a cancer charity supporting people with terminal cancer.

The donation was made to Eve Merton Dreams Trust, a charity that raises money for Doncaster cancer patients and their families to fulfil a dream or a wish.

The donation from Amazon will be used to fund respite trips for patients and their families and the fulfilment of many more patient dreams.

Thomas Jay Brinkley-Wilson, an Amazon employee who nominated the charity for the support, said: “Eve Merton Dreams Trust is a fantastic charity that has brought so much joy to people in Doncaster who have been diagnosed with terminal cancer and I’m pleased Amazon could aid their efforts with this donation.”

Clynton Johnson, from Eve Merton Dreams Trust added: “On behalf of everyone at Eve Merton Dreams Trust, I would like to thank Amazon for this donation. It will really bolster our plans to set up a lodge for patients and their families and bring some joy into people’s lives at such a difficult time.”

Community donations and employee volunteering are just two of the ways Amazon supports the communities in and around its operating locations across the UK. Amazon provides students, teachers and parents with free computer science and STEM education programmes through Amazon Future Engineer and has teamed up with charity partner Magic Breakfast to deliver more than six million healthy breakfasts to children at risk of hunger in disadvantaged areas of the country.

Earlier this year, Amazon partnered with Comic Relief to become the official home of the Red Nose. Amazon employees across the UK hosted fundraising activities and together with their customers and partners, raised £2.7 million to support those going through the toughest time of their lives.