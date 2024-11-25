All-new fully electric Mercedes Benz HGVs go on show at special one-day event in Doncaster

By Stephanie Bateman

Senior journalist

Published 25th Nov 2024, 09:20 BST

The all-new fully electric Mercedes Benz HGV goes on show at a special one-day event in Doncaster this month.

Mercedes-Benz Northside Truck & Van is holding the open day on Thursday, November 28, where staff will showcase the all new fully electric Mercedes eActros 600 HGV along with a whole host of other products.

There will be ride and drive available, and catering too.

A spokesman said: “Be one of the first in the UK to see the live.”

All-new fully electric Mercedes Benz HGVs go on show at special one-day event in Doncaster.

The event will inclide site tours, live demos and presentations, test drives, hospitality, and exclusive offers (to be revealed on the day).

Spaces are limited to book yours today via https://lnkd.in/eCKVFvqT

A valid driver card, HGV licence, and visual check are required. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.

