The all-new fully electric Mercedes Benz HGV goes on show at a special one-day event in Doncaster this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mercedes-Benz Northside Truck & Van is holding the open day on Thursday, November 28, where staff will showcase the all new fully electric Mercedes eActros 600 HGV along with a whole host of other products.

There will be ride and drive available, and catering too.

A spokesman said: “Be one of the first in the UK to see the live.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All-new fully electric Mercedes Benz HGVs go on show at special one-day event in Doncaster.

The event will inclide site tours, live demos and presentations, test drives, hospitality, and exclusive offers (to be revealed on the day).

Spaces are limited to book yours today via https://lnkd.in/eCKVFvqT

A valid driver card, HGV licence, and visual check are required. Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply.