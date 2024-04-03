Watch more of our videos on Shots!

As we head into spring, Brits are continuing to look for ways to keep household costs down – and Aldi shoppers can be confident they’re getting the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices.

Consumer group Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison, looking at the cost of groceries and household essentials. The latest research shows that throughout March, Aldi was a huge £37.46 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose – for an equivalent shopping list of items.

Which? also revealed Aldi to be £24.13 cheaper than Morrisons and £22.42 cheaper than Sainsbury’s.

The full results are below with the average price for 71 items in each supermarket:

Aldi £121.06

Asda £138.31

Tesco £139.23

Sainsbury’s £143.48

Morrisons £145.19

Ocado £148.18

Waitrose £158.52