Aldi officially crowned the UK’s cheapest supermarket
As we head into spring, Brits are continuing to look for ways to keep household costs down – and Aldi shoppers can be confident they’re getting the highest quality products at the lowest possible prices.
Consumer group Which? conducted its monthly Cheapest Supermarket price comparison, looking at the cost of groceries and household essentials. The latest research shows that throughout March, Aldi was a huge £37.46 cheaper than the most expensive supermarket, Waitrose – for an equivalent shopping list of items.
Which? also revealed Aldi to be £24.13 cheaper than Morrisons and £22.42 cheaper than Sainsbury’s.
The full results are below with the average price for 71 items in each supermarket:
Aldi £121.06
Lidl £122.95
Asda £138.31
Tesco £139.23
Sainsbury’s £143.48
Morrisons £145.19
Ocado £148.18
Waitrose £158.52
Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, said: “Our continued position as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket in 2024 is one we’re very proud of. At Aldi, we've pledged to cut more prices than ever before in 2024 and this is just part of our commitment to ensure we keep supporting customers. It’s great to consistently have this recognised by a highly respected consumer champion, such as Which?.”
