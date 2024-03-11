Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The aim of the project is to fully integrate new IT systems into the existing warehouse to improve the workload for colleagues and make routine tasks more efficient. The operational changes will go live this summer.

As a result of this new state of the art technology, Aldi is looking to hire 95 people with a background in logistics to be based at the Goldthorpe Distribution Centre. The breakdown of roles available include 63 daytime Warehouse Selectors, 21 nighttime Warehouse Selectors and 11 Logistics Assistants.

Alongside its usual industry-leading benefits package, in December 2023 Aldi committed to a significant investment so that all Aldi colleagues received a salary increase, effective from February this year. This means the new warehouse hires will earn between £13.84 - £17.30 per hour. And not only is Aldi the best-paying supermarket, but is offering plenty of opportunity for progression, as well as training and pay increases for those who secure roles.

Aldi is creating 95 jobs for a new unique automated warehouse.

Those in the industry will know that day-to-day tasks for warehouse assistants and selectors include organising pallets, operating a forklift truck and playing close attention to paperwork, but the new automated systems at Aldi means the new hires will also play a part in handling industry-leading technologies.

In addition, Aldi warehouse colleagues will be training on a number of manual handling equipment techniques, compared to most logistics’ roles, where warehouse workers only learn how to use one system.

Kelly Stokes, HR Director at Aldi, commented: “As we embrace these new technologies and ways of working, we are looking for passionate and hardworking individuals around the South Yorkshire area to join our Goldthorpe Warehouse team, during this exciting period of growth. The new roles we are creating are completely unique to any other in the trade, and the successful individuals will be a part of an exciting turning point for the logistics industry.”

“It’s essential that we look to the future and take our colleagues on this journey with us, because at Aldi, people are our purpose and we recognise the crucial role they play in making our business successful. We’re looking forward to meeting lots of potential future candidates.”

Candidates looking for a new career are encouraged to complete an online application at www.aldirecruitment.co.uk. Successful candidates will be invited to an interview.