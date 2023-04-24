News you can trust since 1925
Aldi calls on Doncaster communities to apply for its Coronation Party giveaway

Aldi is helping communities in Yorkshire – including Doncaster – celebrate the Coronation in style with a huge voucher giveaway.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

The supermarket is giving away £500 in Aldi vouchers to ten lucky winners to purchase food, drinks, and decorations for any street parties they are planning to host.

Aldi’s Facebook page is hosting the competition, and all entrants need to do is tag their local community Facebook group or a friendly neighbour to be in with a chance of winning.

Entries are open until 11.59pm on April 27. Winners will be contacted on April 28.

Celebrate the coronation in styleCelebrate the coronation in style
The supermarket’s Coronation-inspired range is already available in stores and includes a variety of party essentials.

Richard Thornton from Aldi UK, said: “We know how much people love to come together to celebrate special occasions, and it really is something us Brits do best.

“We hope our vouchers help communities across the country get into the spirit for this momentous event with street parties fit for a King!”

Visit: https://www.facebook.com/AldiUK/photos/a.223158217744988/6332407210153361

