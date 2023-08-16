This includes both full-time and part-time positions at its Goldthorpe Regional Distribution Centre, with salaries of up to £17.24 phr.

Last month, the UK’s fourth-largest supermarket also announced it was recruiting for more than 450 store roles in Yorkshire – including Store Assistant and Store Manager positions.

The recruitment push forms part of Aldi’s nationwide expansion drive, with the supermarket set to open an average of one new store a week across the UK between now and Christmas.

Aldi is looking for staff

Kelly Stokes, Recruitment Director at Aldi UK, said: “As we continue to grow and attract new shoppers, we need even more amazing colleagues at our distribution sites to make everything possible.

“As well as healthcare and lifestyle perks, being a part of the Aldi team means a great working environment. With it being an exciting time for the business there are also real opportunities to progress.”

Following two pay increases for hourly-paid warehouse colleagues in 2022, Aldi further increased pay rates in February 2023 by up to 20% more than the same time last year.

Most distribution centre roles are Warehouse Selectors and these colleagues receive a minimum rate of £13.18 an hour – up from £11.48 in January 2022.

Those interested in applying for a career with Aldi can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/warehouse-transport.