Airport campaigner to host stall at Doncaster Business Showcase

A campaigner fighting to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport will host a stall at a prominent business event in the city tomorrow.
By Darren Burke
Published 28th Feb 2024, 11:37 GMT
Mark Chadwick, owner of Doncaster’s Stadium Garage and a leading light in the campaign to re-open the airport, will be at Doncaster Business Showcase.

The event, which takes place at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am to 4pm, will feature more than 300 exhibition stands and is likely to attract more than 2,500 visitors.

Yorkshire’s largest business networking expo of its kind, organisers say the gathering is the “ultimate networking event for any business looking to develop key relationships in order to grow and prosper.”

A stall focusing on the fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be at Doncaster Business Showcase.

The annual event is free to attend.

Mr Chadwick said: “We will have members of Save DSA on the stand to discuss the current situation with Doncaster Sheffield Airport, please pop along, say hi and have a walk around and also see over 300 local businesses.”

