Mark Chadwick, owner of Doncaster’s Stadium Garage and a leading light in the campaign to re-open the airport, will be at Doncaster Business Showcase.

The event, which takes place at Doncaster Racecourse from 10am to 4pm, will feature more than 300 exhibition stands and is likely to attract more than 2,500 visitors.

Yorkshire’s largest business networking expo of its kind, organisers say the gathering is the “ultimate networking event for any business looking to develop key relationships in order to grow and prosper.”

A stall focusing on the fight to re-open Doncaster Sheffield Airport will be at Doncaster Business Showcase.

The annual event is free to attend.