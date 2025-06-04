Airport and Doncaster's future to be discussed at Chamber's 'what's next?' conference

The re-opening of Doncaster Sheffield Airport and the future of the city are to come under the spotlight at a huge Doncaster Chamber conference today.

The Our Doncaster, What's Next? business conference will take place at the Legacy Centre featuring speakers and panellists for a morning filled with valuable insights and discussions.

Topics will include:

What’s Next: For Investment and Placemaking?

What’s Next: For Housing, Property and Construction?

What’s Next: For Technology and Innovation?

What’s Next: For South Yorkshire Airport City?

Among those in attendance and answering questions will be Mayor Ros Jones, Damian Allen Allen, CEO of City of Doncaster Council, Daniel Fell Fell, CEO of Doncaster Chamber and Fabian Braithwaite, President of Doncaster Chamber.

A spokesperson said: “Join us for one of the most inspiring events in Doncaster! Connect with over 150 businesses at The Legacy Centre for a dynamic discussion on the future of Doncaster.”

