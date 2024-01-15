Agemaspark takes a step closer to nuclear fitness
The firm has recently completed the initial assessment stage of the Fit For Nuclear (F4N) process, a unique service to help UK manufacturing companies get ready to bid for work in the nuclear supply chain.
Agemaspark have achieved this first milestone to gaining Fit For Nuclear status which helps companies measure their operations against the standards required to supply the nuclear industry – in new build, operations and decommissioning – and take the necessary steps to close any gaps.
Following an online self-assessment and verification visit from an F4N industrial advisor, the Agemaspark team are now preparing an action plan to ensure they can meet nuclear industry expectations and demonstrate excellence across a range of business operations.
Paul Stockhill, managing director at Agemaspark said: “We are thrilled to have completed stage one in what will be a lengthy and thorough process to gaining the necessary accreditation to enable us to work in the nuclear sector.
“Our 3D metal printing machinery and highly efficient advanced manufacturing process through conformal cooling will enable us to provide innovative solutions to the nuclear sector and we are looking forward to continuing a journey towards Fit for Nuclear status.”
F4N is a Nuclear AMRC service that covers companies which can supply mechanical engineering, control and instrumentation, electricals, and other manufactured components for nuclear plant construction and operation, as well as the specialised requirements of decommissioning.