Last week, the second round of levelling up funding was announced and, out of a total of 535 submitted bids, just over a fifth were successful.

While some more affluent parts of the country are set to benefit from the investment - which will be used to support various transport, culture, and regeneration projects - South Yorkshire was conspicuously underrepresented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of what our area is getting, £10.2 million is being awarded to Barnsley to help revitalise the town centre.

Chamber CEO Dan Fell

However, the respective bids for levelling up both Doncaster North and Edlington were rejected, and the rest of £2.1 billion worth of phase 2 funding is being distributed elsewhere.

Reflecting on this, Dan Fell, Chief Executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “It is, of course, regrettable that our bids have been turned down, while other areas in the UK are poised to benefit from more funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Still, we remain staunch advocates of the government’s levelling up project and are optimistic that we can help them fulfil their goals in this vital area.

“On that note, the winner of last year’s GBR HQ competition has yet to be revealed and Doncaster remains a top contender.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Fell

"If we were to be selected, then I can assure the government that they would find Team South Yorkshire to be highly cooperative and supportive partners.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

For context, Great British Rail is a state-owned body (planned to launch at some point in the near future) that will soon be overseeing our nation’s rail industry.

Its remit will include setting train fares, coordinating timetables, contracting passenger services, and collecting revenue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of its levelling up agenda, the government has mandated that GBR’s base of operations must be situated outside of London, as playing host to this public body will inevitably bring economic gains to the town or city in question.

Indeed, the chosen place will see increased footfall, the creation of new skilled jobs, and further inward investment, among other things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

To decide where GBR should be based once it is up-and-running, a competitive bidding process was opened in early 2022, with 42 localities putting themselves forward as potential candidates.

From that pool, a shortlist was then whittled down to just six finalists.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doncaster is one of those contenders — alongside Birmingham, Derby, Crewe, Newcastle and York.

If it is selected, then it will be a huge boon not only for the city itself, but also for the wider region and for the government, the latter of whom will find excellent partners in South Yorkshire eager to help them deliver on their levelling up policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In short, it is a win-win for all parties concerned.

Elaborating on this, Dan Fell continued: “Naming Doncaster as the home of GBR would send a clear message to the people of South Yorkshire that our leaders have their interests at heart.

Advertisement Hide Ad