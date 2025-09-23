Acacia Creative Studio wins Best in Show at Kew Gardens’ Downton Abbey Floral Exhibition

The studio’s winning creation brought to life Mr Moseley, the endearing footman-turned-teacher from the iconic period drama. Every detail of the floral mannequin was crafted to reflect the character’s personality: a deep green jacket of tea leaves symbolised his introspective nature and love of tea service; trousers made from layered dried lotus leavesrecreated the ruffling and movement of period costume; chia seed shoes shone with formal elegance; and hair made from individual grass strands was painstakingly placed strand by strand to achieve authentic texture.

“We love attention to detail, and this mannequin was perfect for us,” said Rachel Kennedy, co-founder and Floral Designer. “It’s been an incredible few weeks of preparation as we dived into every aspect of Mr Moseley’s livery. We are absolutely thrilled—not just to win Best in Show—but also to be part of this spectacular event in the magnificent setting of Kew Gardens, alongside some of the UK’s top floral designers.”

“Designing for a character as endearing as Mr Moseley gave us the chance to really push our creativity,” added Xue Wang, co-founder. “Every element — from the lotus leaf trousers to the grass-strand hair — was about honouring the humour and heart he brought to Downton Abbey.

"To see our vision recognised with Best in Show at Kew is an incredible honour, and we’re so excited to be sharing our work on such an iconic stage.”

The team from Acacia were joined by Floral Media's Paula Routledge, and Jade Loftus, a floristry lecturer from Doncaster College, who provided hours of hands on support and weekends at the studio.

The exhibition coincides with the release of Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale, in cinemas from, and features a series of floral mannequins inspired by the series’ characters and period fashion. Visitors can also enjoy live botanical demonstrations, talks from local florists, afternoon tea in the Orangery, and a fan vote to select their favourite display.

Acacia Creative Studio has a growing international presence. Last month, the team unveiled a floral magic carpet at the Strawberry Hill House Flower Festival, and later this month they will bring their artistry to the Kenya Flower Festival in Nairobi, continuing to tell stories through flowers on a global stage.

Known for their innovation in floral storytelling, the studio has previously won multiple RHS medals, including at the Chelsea Flower Show, cementing their reputation as one of the UK’s leading creative floral studios.

Fleurs de Villes: Downton Abbey runs from September 22 – October 1 at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond, TW9 3AB. For tickets and more information, visit kew.org.

Photo credit: Veronica Photography @byveronicaphotography