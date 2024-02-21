A member of the royal family paid a visit to Doncaster today - did you see them?
HRH The Princess Royal was joined by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE – His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire - in a visit to Agemaspark, precision engineering, in the City of Doncaster.
Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark said: “It was a real honour to welcome Her Royal Highness and Dame Hilary to Agemaspark.
“When I set the company up 20 years ago, I did not think that one day the work that we were doing would be presented to The Princess Royal or a Member of the Royal Family.
“It was wonderful to show our guests the factory and the some of the exciting projects that we’ve been involved with, not least our 3D metal printer that is helping us to innovate with more environmentally friendly approaches to manufacturing.
“Our team felt extremely privileged to meet The Princess Royal and explain the difference that our work makes to companies across the globe.
“We were particularly pleased to introduce our second-year apprentice Harvey Smith who shared his experience of training and working with us.
“This visit has been a real highlight for me, my wife Nicola who works with me at Agemaspark, and the whole team.”
Paul was recently awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from Doncaster Chamber of Commerce for his role in the business community, the education support he provides and his dedication in helping to bring Doncaster UTC to life and his continue support of the college.