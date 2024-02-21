A member of the royal family paid a visit to Doncaster today - did you see them?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

HRH The Princess Royal was joined by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE – His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire - in a visit to Agemaspark, precision engineering, in the City of Doncaster.

Paul Stockhill, managing director of Agemaspark said: “It was a real honour to welcome Her Royal Highness and Dame Hilary to Agemaspark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When I set the company up 20 years ago, I did not think that one day the work that we were doing would be presented to The Princess Royal or a Member of the Royal Family.

HRH The Princess Royal was joined by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE – His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire - in a visit to Agemaspark, precision engineering, in the City of Doncaster.

“It was wonderful to show our guests the factory and the some of the exciting projects that we’ve been involved with, not least our 3D metal printer that is helping us to innovate with more environmentally friendly approaches to manufacturing.

“Our team felt extremely privileged to meet The Princess Royal and explain the difference that our work makes to companies across the globe.

“We were particularly pleased to introduce our second-year apprentice Harvey Smith who shared his experience of training and working with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This visit has been a real highlight for me, my wife Nicola who works with me at Agemaspark, and the whole team.”

HRH The Princess Royal was joined by Professor Dame Hilary Chapman DBE – His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of South Yorkshire - in a visit to Agemaspark, precision engineering, in the City of Doncaster.