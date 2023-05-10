News you can trust since 1925
A Doncaster Indian takeaway given new food hygiene rating of four out of five

A Doncaster takeaway has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th May 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 12:04 BST

Mr Khan's Indian Takeaway at Micklebring Grove in Conisbrough was given the score after assessment on April 4, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 323 takeaways with ratings, 190 (59%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

The takeaway received a four out of five ratingThe takeaway received a four out of five rating
The takeaway received a four out of five rating
