A Doncaster fish and chip takeaway has been given a two out of five rating meaning some improvement is needed

A Doncaster fish and chip takeaway has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is needed

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Kingswood Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kingswood Golf Course, Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.

And Fish Bits Express, a takeaway at 11-11a Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster was given a score of two on March 23.

The takeaway received a two out of fiveThe takeaway received a two out of five
