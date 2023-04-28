A Doncaster fish and chip takeaway has been given a two out of five rating meaning some improvement is needed
A Doncaster fish and chip takeaway has been given a two out of five food hygiene rating meaning some improvement is needed
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Kingswood Catering, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Kingswood Golf Course, Thorne Road, Hatfield, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 23.
And Fish Bits Express, a takeaway at 11-11a Central Terrace, Edlington Lane, Edlington, Doncaster was given a score of two on March 23.