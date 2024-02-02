News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

A Chinese takeaway, community centre bar and Greek taverna have all being visited by food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 12:08 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: The Greek Taverna at 33 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on September 13

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

A Chinese takeaway was one of those visited.A Chinese takeaway was one of those visited.
A Chinese takeaway was one of those visited.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Ruddle Community Bar at The Ruddle Community Centre, Doncaster Road, Braithwell; rated on January 17

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 5: Wonderful at 7 Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough; rated on December 19

Related topics:Food Standards AgencyDoncasterDoncaster RoadBraithwellConisbrough