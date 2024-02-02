A Chinese takeaway, community centre bar and Greek taverna have all being visited by food hygiene inspectors in Doncaster
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 5: The Greek Taverna at 33 Nether Hall Road, Doncaster; rated on September 13
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Ruddle Community Bar at The Ruddle Community Centre, Doncaster Road, Braithwell; rated on January 17
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Wonderful at 7 Wembley Avenue, Conisbrough; rated on December 19