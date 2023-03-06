A bar and a takeaway restaurant in Doncaster have received four out of five food hygiene ratings following government inspections
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Roz's Kitchen, at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 28.
And Vintage, at 64-66 Silver Street, Doncaster was also given a score of four on January 27.
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 340 (69 per cent have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.