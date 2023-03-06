News you can trust since 1925
A bar and a takeaway restaurant in Doncaster have received four out of five food hygiene ratings following government inspections

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

Roz's Kitchen, at Charles Court, Charles Crescent, Armthorpe, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 28.

And Vintage, at 64-66 Silver Street, Doncaster was also given a score of four on January 27.

Two received a four out of five
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 340 (69 per cent have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.

DoncasterFood Standards AgencyVintage