108-housing development opened by with England footballing legend Wes Brown in Doncaster

England footballing legend Wes Brown officially opened a new lakeside housing development in Askern at the weekend, as Yorkshire Choice Homes unveiled its much-anticipated Millside Lakes project, set to deliver more than 100 new homes and create a vibrant new community in the town.

The launch event, which took place last weekend, marked a major milestone for the Yorkshire based housebuilder, with guests including Askern Mayor Jake Keeble, several local councillors, prospective buyers and members of the community gathering to see Wes cut the ceremonial ribbon and tour the first completed show homes.

Visitors enjoyed complimentary refreshments and a lively performance from the Hatfield and Askern Colliery Band, whose rendition of the Match of the Day theme tune was a highlight of the day.

Speaking at the event, Wes Brown said: “It’s been brilliant to be part of the launch here in Askern. The quality of the homes is really impressive, you can tell a lot of thought and care has gone into their design. And hearing the band play Match of the Day was a fantastic touch, the whole event had a great community feel.”

Celebrating the opening of the Yorkshire Choice Homes Millside Lakes development in Askern, Doncaster. (L-R) Dale Begg (Technical Director), Natalie Moore (Head of Sales), Wes Brown, Michaela Martin (Operations Manager) and Jason Begg (Managing Director). Pix: Shaun Flannery/shaunflanneryphotography.com

The launch also provided the first opportunity for visitors to step inside The Robin and The Barley, two beautifully designed show homes, that showcase the quality, specification and thoughtful layouts buyers can expect across the development.

Jason Begg, Managing Director of Yorkshire Choice Homes, commented: “We were delighted to officially open Millside Lakes and welcome people from the local area to see the first homes.

“It was a pleasure to have Wes Brown cut the ribbon, to see support from Mayor Jake Keeble, and to be joined by local councillors who share our enthusiasm for what this development will bring to Askern. This is about more than building homes, it’s about creating a new community within the town that we’re proud to be part of.”

Located adjacent to the picturesque Askern Boating Lake on the site of a former sawmill, Millside Lakes will deliver 108 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes. The development combines modern living spaces offering buyers the chance to put down roots in one of South Yorkshire’s most well-connected commuter towns.

For more information about the homes available at Millside Lakes, visit www.ychc.co.uk/our-developments/millside-lakes.