100 jobs could be created as £30m industrial site changes hands in Doncaster

Keyland Developments Ltd, the property trading arm of Kelda Group and sister company to Yorkshire Water, has agreed the sale of the 15 acre site in Balby to Total Developments Limited for the creation of a new industrial development.

Unconditional contracts have been exchanged on the site at Woodfield Road in Balby, which is currently allocated for employment use.

Subject to planning, the site could accommodate a high-quality industrial development with a potential gross development value of circa £30M including 233,500 sq ft of accommodation over five units.

The site in Balby could create nearly 100 jobs.

A scheme of this scale would deliver around 95 construction related jobs, Keyland has said.

Total Developments are currently on site with works commencing on their Total Park development which sits on adjacent land.

Total Park will deliver five new units totalling 376,419 sq ft with units ranging from 43,525-128,945 sq ft.

The new land acquired from Keyland Developments will form the second phase of development.

The site sits close to J3 of the M18, the A1(M)/M18 intersection and is also only 3.4 miles from iPort.

Matthew Turnbull, Land and Planning Manager at Keyland Developments Ltd, said; “This land sale ideally complements the development being undertaken at the adjacent site. South Yorkshire is in real need of new industrial and logistics accommodation to meet rising demand, and by unlocking this strategic site we are enabling a significant amount of square footage to be delivered to the constrained market.

"Additionally, development will generate lots of new jobs, during construction and beyond.”

Henry Watson, Partner at M1 Agency, said; ”The acquisition demonstrates our confidence in the South Yorkshire region where units below 150,000 sq ft are at an all-time low. Future supply of this size range states a chronic lack of supply across the region and especially within Doncaster.