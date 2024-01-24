Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

May I start by saying a big thank you to everybody who attends the Centre, in any way or form. And for your continued support throughout last year. It is so much appreciated. Hopefully you will continue to do the same this year.

So, a new Baby Class started on Friday the 12th of January called Baby Fun. It starts at 10.30 and finishes at 12.30 and is organised by The Family Hub. If you would like more information please contact the Centre on 01302 533214.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you feel you would like to get fit in the new year, we can provide you with telephone numbers of Tutors who facilitate exercise classes, including Zumba, Yoga, Taekwando, Pilates, Lady Ballet and dance for the little ones.

Volunteers at the centre.

We are running a full timetable and should anything take your fancy please get in touch for more details or to book a place. We always welcome new participants and new events. Should you wish to run a class please ring for details about room hire.

We have arranged new classes which I hope you as a community will support and make a success.