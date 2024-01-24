What's going on at Cantley Community Centre
May I start by saying a big thank you to everybody who attends the Centre, in any way or form. And for your continued support throughout last year. It is so much appreciated. Hopefully you will continue to do the same this year.
So, a new Baby Class started on Friday the 12th of January called Baby Fun. It starts at 10.30 and finishes at 12.30 and is organised by The Family Hub. If you would like more information please contact the Centre on 01302 533214.
If you feel you would like to get fit in the new year, we can provide you with telephone numbers of Tutors who facilitate exercise classes, including Zumba, Yoga, Taekwando, Pilates, Lady Ballet and dance for the little ones.
We are running a full timetable and should anything take your fancy please get in touch for more details or to book a place. We always welcome new participants and new events. Should you wish to run a class please ring for details about room hire.
We have arranged new classes which I hope you as a community will support and make a success.
Take Care, Rob