Walk to D’Feet MND at Lakeside Village

Lakeside Village Outlet Shopping in Doncaster is proud to host a special awareness day and fundraising event in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday 17 August from 10.30am, the South Yorkshire Branch of the MND Association will be at Lakeside Village to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and support those affected by it.

Visitors will have the opportunity to take part in the Walk to D’Feet MND around the lake, enjoy a tombola, and learn more about the charity’s vital work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lyndsey Parry, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re honoured to once again welcome the South Yorkshire Branch of the MND Association to Lakeside Village. This annual event is a fantastic opportunity for our community to come together, raise awareness, and support those living with Motor Neurone Disease. We encourage everyone to come along, take part in the walk, and enjoy the activities on offer.”

Lakeside Village will host a fundraising event in support of the Motor Neurone Disease (MND) Association

Funds raised on the day will go directly towards supporting people in South Yorkshire who are living with or affected by Motor Neurone Disease.

Stacey Kirkpatrick, relationship fundraiser for Lancs, Manchester and South & West Yorkshire, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing the Walk to D’Feet MND to Lakeside Village. It’s a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of Motor Neurone Disease and connect with the local community. Every step taken and every ticket bought for the tombola helps us support people living with and affected by MND across South Yorkshire.”

For further information about Lakeside Village and events during the summer visit www.lakeside-village.co.uk