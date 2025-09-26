Viral sensation Ibiza Final Boss to headline Meadowhall's biggest ever student night next week

Meadowhall has announced the return of its annual Student Night on Thursday 2nd October, 6pm – 9pm, with an evening of exclusive discounts and live entertainment as thousands of students return to Sheffield for another academic year.

As part of the celebrations, students will have the chance to meet and get a photo with the UK’s favourite Ibiza party-goer, the Ibiza Final Boss, Jack Kay.

The party king from Newcastle shot to fame last month when a video of him dancing in a club on the Spanish island went viral. With his distinctive blunt bowl haircut, chunky gold chain and sunglasses, Jack’s video has racked up millions of views and turned him into a social media sensation.

Taking place outside Dr Martens and Levi's on the upper level of the High Street, Jack will meet students on a first come, first served basis between 6pm and 8pm.

The centre is also hosting a lookalike contest judged by the man himself, encouraging students to restyle their hair, or put on a wig, as well as his famous chain and sunglasses to be in with a chance of winning one of five £100 Meadowhall vouchers.

The Student Night will also feature live DJ sets, roaming performers, giveaways and interactive games across the centre, adding to the vibrant atmosphere throughout the night.

Alongside the entertainment, students will have access to hundreds of exclusive one-night-only discounts and offers from the popular brands and restaurants in Meadowhall. Fashion favourites like Levi’s, Dr. Martens, and JD Sports are just a few of the big names offering special deals, including:

Levis – 25% off

Vans – 25% off

Sweaty Betty – 20% off

JD Sports – 20% off

Foot asylum – 20% off

North Face – 15% off

Mango – 20% if you spend £50

New Look – 20% off

Flying Tiger – 15% off

Pandora – 10% off

Jo Malone in Flannels – free goodie bag with purchase

Charlotte Tilbury in Flannels – free deluxe samples when you spend over £50

Frankie & Benny’s – 20% off

TGI Fridays – 20% off

Boost – 241 on regular smoothies

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait to bring the ultimate Student Night back to Meadowhall – and this year, we’re going bigger with the help of the Ibiza Final Boss himself, Jack Kay. He’s captured huge attention online, and now you’ll get the chance to meet him in person and show off your best lookalike outfits!

“With DJs, performers, games, giveaways and huge discounts from your favourite brands, it's set to be the biggest night out to kick off the new term and celebrate being back in the city.”

Students will need to bring a valid student ID to access the discounts.

Full details of the event and all offers can be found at: www.meadowhall.co.uk/student-event.