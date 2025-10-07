Untold story of women on the frontline of the Miners' Strike

New documentary stars local activists Betty Cook and Lorraine Stansbie.

New Documentary Iron Ladies is the inspiring story of working-class women who, during the 1984–85 Miners' Strike, found themselves at the forefront of a battle against the British state. From Scotland down to Kent, women from the coalfields shed light on their experiences of the year long struggle, and how they became the backbone of the Strike. With many still active today, their actions reshaped the landscape of political activism for working-class women.

Directed by Daniel Draper, Iron Ladies is a celebration of the iron willed women who maintained the Miners' Strike as they fought for the future of their communities. 'There have been plenty of films about the Strike, but we believe there is space for a film dedicated to women who contributed so much.' says Draper.

Iron Ladies shines a spotlight on the previously overlooked narratives of women, who still fight for their communities today. Among the 20 unsung working-class heroes who share their stories, are Lorraine Stansbie and Betty Cook from Barnsley. Raising money to support striking workers, picketing, collecting food for food parcels, organising, speaking at rallies, and feeding hundreds of hungry families every day at the strike centres were just some of the things the women did to sustain the strike. "It was the biggest politicisation of working-class women I have ever seen, and am ever likely to see, I reckon" says Lorraine. She was one of the inspirational speakers at a Barnsley Women Against Pit Closures rally, which 40,000 women attended. "It gives me goosebumps to think about it now" she remembers.

Betty Cook parading with Barnsley Miners' Wives Action Group banner

Although the Miners' lost the strike after a year, these 'Iron Ladies' see the strike as a win for women. "I'm absolutely certain of that" says Lorraine, who decided to enrol at college and complete a degree following the strike. Betty found new strength in herself, "I was always a wife or a mother, but the strike made me realise, I can be me." Both are still active today attending pickets and rallies, despite Betty now being in her 80s. They hope their story, and this film, will inspire other women today.

You can catch Iron Ladies at Parkway Cinema, 10the - 16th October, including a special Q&A with Betty on 12th.