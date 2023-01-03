Ukulele Bailey playing live to promote his Christmas single 'No Christmas Pud'

Ukulele Bailey’s first Christmas single was released as a download and on all streaming services worldwide from December 2. Sales figures won’t be tallied until later in the month but it’s hoped to have done well locally, nationally and internationally.

To promote the single, copies of the single were mailed out to many radio stations mainly locally but some plays came from as far away as Australia and North America.

One huge assist in promoting the single was plays and interviews on BBC Radio Sheffield, firstly the single played in full with an in depth interview on Ellie Colton’s Friday evening ‘Upload’ show and then a lengthy segment of the song and interview with BBC Sheffield’s breakfast show presenter, actor and comedian Toby Foster.

Toby, a star of ‘Phoenix Nights’ and ‘That Peter Kay Thing’ asked about the origins of the song and also tips on writing the perfect Christmas song as the Breakfast team were trying to write their own, with little success.

Other radio appearances were on various shows on Doncaster’s very own SINE FM station, Banks Radio in Australia, Crags radio Bassetlaw, Dandelion Internet radio, ‘Lonely Oak radio’ Los Angeles and then on the Christmas Eve show on ‘Louder than War’ radio Manchester.

Taking January and February 2023 relatively easy, Tickhill based ‘Ukulele Bailey’ and ‘Little Terry’ creator Tez Dunn plans more of the same in 2023 with gigs, Festivals and radio play already in the preparation stage.

