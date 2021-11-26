Youngsters from Doncaster schools take to the stage this Christmas

Members of the Junior Ensemble

Following an open call, pupils from schools across South Yorkshire were selected to be members of the junior ensemble supporting this year’s pantomime.

Deborah Rees, director at Cast, said: “We had an incredible response to our open call for our junior ensemble this year and it is wonderful to see young people from 13 local schools getting ready to take to the stage and experience the joy of being in panto.”

Aladdin is a pantomime that is always a firm family favourite, full of laughter, sparkle and all the fun of the theatre. It’s fantastic for us to be able to offer this show after lockdown has brought such a challenging time for theatres.

Guests will be taken on a dazzling magic carpet ride full of adventure, comical moments, mischief and mayhem in this fully BSL integrated family show which will run from Friday, November 26 through to Friday, December 31.

The classic musical tale of Aladdin, set in a world where Peking meets Doncaster, will tell the story of Aladdin falling in love with Princess Jasmine and meeting the mysterious genie of the lamp - all the while trying to save the world from the cunning sorcerer.

With striking sets, dastardly plots and a spectacular theatrical cast, this Deaf friendly pantomime is a hit for all the family this Christmas. A welcome festive celebration for theatre fans following a difficult year for theatres.

“We’re really excited to welcome families to this vibrant show and share the festive spirit that we missed out on last year. We’re sure that lots of the parents, family and friends of our junior ensemble will be coming to support them as they shine on stage,” added Deborah.

There’ll be relaxed/accessible performances on December 2, 10am for schools or December 28, 6pm for the public. Cast will hold socially distanced performances of Aladdin on November 27 at 7pm and December 12 at 6pm. A captioned and audio described performance will take place on Saturday December 4at 3pm.