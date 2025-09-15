Win tickets to see politician turned TV traveller Michael Portillo in Doncaster

Here’s your chance to win tickets to see politician turned TV traveller Michael Portillo when he comes to Doncaster on his UK tour.

The former Conservative Party politician is now best known for his railway documentaries and will be coming to The Dome next year to present a show entitled A Life Of Two Halves.

The show will take place on October 9, 2026, shining the spotlight on his extraordinary career.

And you could be there – as we have teamed up with The Dome for a ticket giveaway.

A spokesperson said: “The inimitable Michael Portillo takes to the stage for an evening of funny, insightful and moving stories from his extraordinary life – from politics to television to his world-famous railway adventures.

“Don’t miss this unmissable journey – all aboard!”

His broadcast series include railway documentaries such as Great British Railway Journeys and Great Continental Railway Journeys.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets click HERE