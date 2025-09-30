Wartime codebreaking drama to be staged at Doncaster boat club

A touring theatre production exploring the world of wartime codebreaking is to be staged at a Doncaster boat club.

Mikron Theatre Company will be presenting the world premiere of Hush Hush! at Strawberry Island Boat Club in Doncaster on October 9.

The company, now in its 53rd year of touring and bringing entertainment to the front lines and beyond, is bringing the brand new production, penned by new playwright Lucie Raine, on a nationwide tour.

In the 80th anniversary year of VE day - Hush Hush! infiltrates the clandestine world of wartime codebreaking, exposing the vital contributions of the unsung heroes of Bletchley Park whose ingenuity and unwavering resolve helped secure victory.

Hush Hush! serves as a timely reminder of their indispensable service, proving that behind every successful campaign, there are countless untold stories waiting to be brought to light.

Peggy Valentine arrives at Bletchley in 1940, 18 years old, headstrong and gifted. Finding herself in a world of boffins, soldiers and debutantes, Peggy has to shoulder the burden of high pressure

war work whilst navigating a new world of feuds, friendships and growing up in a frame of absolute secrecy.

Featuring a crack team of four talented actor-musicians, Hush Hush! blends original songs, live music, and compelling storytelling to create a truly unforgettable theatrical experience.

But shhhhhh, you’d better keep it under your hat, because as far as the rest of the world is concerned, Bletchley Park doesn’t exist.

“It is a powerful story that extends beyond Alan Turing, honouring the countless individuals who endured unimaginable secrecy.” says Marianne McNamara, Mikron’s artistic director

“Their contributions, their sacrifices, are a vital part of history, and we are privileged to bring them to life.

"The experience was made even more meaningful by meeting Betty Hollingbery, a local veteran whose daughter recognised her mother’s experiences in our play. Hearing her story directly has

been an honour and a privilege for all involved.”

"Lucie Raine, and brand new writer, has crafted a powerful and moving piece that honours their bravery and ingenuity.”

In true Mikron fashion, Hush Hush will tour by narrowboat and van, bringing its unique brand of pop-up theatre to a variety of locations across the country, from village halls and community centres to pubs and outdoor venues.

"It’s a strategic theatrical offensive,” a spokesperson said.

Hush Hush! Has integrated audio description meaning that every performance is accessible to visually impaired audiences without the need for headsets.

The new play will tour alongside ‘Operation beach Hut’ - Harvey Badger’s musical adventure which celebrates all things seaside.

Ticket Information: Tickets for Hush Hush! are available via www.mikron.org.uk or call 01484 843701.

“Hush Hush is a gripping tale of courage, resilience, and the power of human connection. We are honoured to bring this remarkable story to audiences across the nation,’ says the show’s director, Elvi Piper.