Unbelievable! Sky Sports favourite Jeff Stelling is coming to Doncaster
An Evening with Jeff Stelling is a host of football nostalgia, fun and entertainment with the broadcaster who was anchor man of Sky Sports Gillette Soccer Saturday for more than 30 years.
During the evening Jeff will share anecdotes from his amazing career that saw him rise to fame as the recognisable face of Sky Sports Soccer Saturday and behind the scenes anecdotes.
Jeff joined Sky Sports Soccer Saturday in 1994 and presented almost every episode, working with some legendary football stars from George Best, David Beckham, Roy Keane, and many more.
On the night there is also the chance to ask Jeff lots of questions with an audience Q&A and to purchase some fantastic sporting memorabilia.
The event will take place at the Eco Power Stadium on December 5.