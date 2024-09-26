TV comic Billy Pearce to top bill at Doncaster group's final fundraising show

By Darren Burke
Published 26th Sep 2024, 13:00 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Comedy favourite Billy Pearce will star at a Doncaster group’s final fundraising charity show.

The Yorkshire comic, who has starred at the Royal Variety Performance and is a regular and popular favourite on the summer season seaside circuit, will star at the Best of British charity variety show when it is held at Rossington Miners’ Welfare on October 18.

Organisers have moved the event to the venue after rising costs at previous venue The Dome and say this year’s show will be the last.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event is in aid of Alzheimer’s and MND charities and will also include entertainment from The Angelettes, Robert Craig and Denise Johnson.

Comedian Billy Pearce will top the bill at the show in Rossington.Comedian Billy Pearce will top the bill at the show in Rossington.
Comedian Billy Pearce will top the bill at the show in Rossington.

Doors for the event at the club in West End Lane will open at 7pm with pie and peas served from 7.45pm.

The show gets under way at 8.30pm and will run until 11.15pm.

Tickets are priced at £20 and are available on 07984513079.

Related topics:DoncasterOrganisersYorkshireTickets

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.