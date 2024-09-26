TV comic Billy Pearce to top bill at Doncaster group's final fundraising show
The Yorkshire comic, who has starred at the Royal Variety Performance and is a regular and popular favourite on the summer season seaside circuit, will star at the Best of British charity variety show when it is held at Rossington Miners’ Welfare on October 18.
Organisers have moved the event to the venue after rising costs at previous venue The Dome and say this year’s show will be the last.
The event is in aid of Alzheimer’s and MND charities and will also include entertainment from The Angelettes, Robert Craig and Denise Johnson.
Doors for the event at the club in West End Lane will open at 7pm with pie and peas served from 7.45pm.
The show gets under way at 8.30pm and will run until 11.15pm.
Tickets are priced at £20 and are available on 07984513079.
