TV comedy favourite Mo Gilligan coming to Doncaster on huge world tour

Television and stand-up comedy favourite Mo Gilligan has announced a date in Doncaster as part of a huge world tour.

The triple BAFTA winning stand up sensation has announced his biggest ever World Tour with The Mo You Know, which will hit the road in 2026.

The mammoth tour will see Mo head all across the globe, with the first wave of territories just announced including United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, UAE, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Estonia, Latvia, Germany, and Portugal, as well as a run of UK dates across 2026.

He will come to The Dome on February 20.

Kicking off at The Alban Arena in St Albans on Wednesday January 28, Mo will play an initial run of 28 dates across the UK in 2026. Mo Gilligan tour dates January Wed 28th St Albans, Alban Arena Thu 29th Dartford, Orchard West Fri 30th Eastbourne, Devonshire Park Theatre Sat 31st Kingston, Rose Theatre February Wed 4th Guildford, G-Live Thu 5th Cambridge, Corn Exchange Fri 6th Oxford, The New Theatre Sat 7th Coventry, Warwick Arts Centre Thu 12th Hastings, White Rock Theatre Fri 13th Stevenage, Arts & Leisure Centre Sat 14th Peterborough, New Theatre Wed 18th Reading, Hexagon Thu 19th Southend, Cliffs Pavilion Fri 20th Doncaster, The Dome Sat 21st Ipswich, Regent Wed 25th Exeter, Great Hall Thu 26th Basingstoke, Anvil Arts Fri 27th Bristol, Beacon Sat 28th Woking, New Victoria Theatre March Wed 4th Tunbridge Wells, Assembly Hall Theatre Thu 5th Brentwood, Centre Fri 6th Stoke-On-Trent, Victoria Hall Thu 12th Colchester, Charter Hall Fri 13th Brighton, Centre September Fri 11th London, Eventim Apollo Sat 12th London, Eventim Apollo October Sat 17th Manchester, AO Arena Sat 31st Cardiff, Arena Named ‘The Funniest Man in Britain’ by The Times, Mo’s debut stand up tour was a total sell out, which included a huge two week residency in London’s West End.

The show was recorded as his debut Netflix Original Momentum, which enjoyed global release in 190 countries.

In 2021, he went back on tour with There’s Mo to Life which achieved another total sell out run, which included a remarkable 10 dates at the Hammersmith Eventim Apollo and a history making O2 Arena show.

In 2022 he released his second highly anticipated Netflix special of the smash hit live show to great critical acclaim, in collaboration with his own Production Company MOMO G, which specialises in original Entertainment, Comedy, Audio and Digital content.

The multi award-winning entertainment format The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan (C4) saw him win his first BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance in 2020, swiftly followed by his second for Best Comedy Entertainment Programme in 2022.

Mo went on to become a long-standing judge on The Masked Singer (ITV) and released his first book That Moment When… with Penguin Books.

2024 kicked off with the release of his debut film lead in animated feature 10 Lives, which made its US premiere at the internationally renowned Sundance Film Festival achieving great critical acclaim.

In 2025 Mo embarked on his biggest project to date heading out his huge In the Moment World Tour with sold out shows across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Finland, Netherlands, France, Belgium and the UK, finishing with another sold out show at the O2 Arena.

His hugely successful podcast Beginning, Middle & End was also selected as one of Apple’s Creators We Love, a campaign that celebrates leaders and trailblazers in podcasting.

With several more announcements to come, 2026 looks set to be this history making comic’s biggest year ever.