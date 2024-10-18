Trio of stand-up comedy star favourites announce dates at Doncaster pub

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trio of big name comedy stars have announced stand-up shows at a Doncaster pub.

The Glasshouse in Kirk Sandall will play host to Crissy Rock, Mick Miller and Stan Boardman in a series of comedy shows next year.

Benidorm star Crissy, who appeared in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! will appear on January 18.

Tickets, which include a pie and pea supper and disco, are priced at £20.

Crissy Rock, Mick Miller and Stan Boardman are all headed for Doncaster.

She will be followed by Liverpool-stand-up star Mick Miller who has enjoyed a lengthy career in comedy, with a string of television appearances to his name, becoming a familar face with his regular appearances on The Comedians in the 1970s.

The show will take place on February 28 and tickets are priced at £20.

Completing the line-up on March 21 will be 80s comedy favourite Stan Boardman.

The comic, now 86, is best known for his routines about “the Germans” and World War Two.

Tickets for the shows are available from The Glasshouse.