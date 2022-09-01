The Royal Ballet to stage its first ever performance at Doncaster's Cast theatre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will perform a special gala at the venue in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on 23 and 24 of September.

There will be an exciting selection of not only heritage ballets, but also new routines, organisers have said.

It will also include an exciting production by 150 local school children who will perform an Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland inspired routine.

The Royal Ballet is coming to Doncaster

This will take place outside Cast on Saturday 24 September at 1.15pm.

It is part of the Royal Opera House’s partnership with Cast and Doncaster Council, supported by Doncaster Creates, which aims to improve access to arts provision and highlights the important role that the arts play in improving the lives of young people.

However, the local talent does not stop there.

Local fashion student Page Waite has designed a new hat for the Mad Hatter to wear as part of the school’s performance that will be made by the Royal Opera House Costume team.

The partnership with the Royal Opera House and Cast and Doncaster Council was recently extended into 2023 following a year of postponements due to COVID-19.

It intends to reach most schools in the city by next July to create opportunities to develop the talent of young people through dance, music and theatre craft.