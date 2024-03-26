Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Headlining the show is Stephen Carlin, one of the most respected performers on the circuit.

As seen on The Alternative Comedy Experience, Comedy At The Fringe, Edinburgh and Beyond and Comedy Cuts as well as featuring on Radio 4’s Loose Ends and Friday Night Live, Stephen has earned critical kudos and a growing fan base with his original and insightful writing style and accomplished delivery.

He has provided UK tour support for Tom Stade, Stewart Lee and Stephen Merchant and is described by Stewart Lee as 'one of the ten best comedians in the world ever.’

Opening the night is Samantha Day, an Edinburgh Festival award nominee, Comedy Store award winner and Southport New Comedian of the Year. Former English Comedian of the Year Nick Page describes her as ‘the real deal, a fresh voice tempered by a life full of square peg experience’.

Support comes from Beat The Frog winner Oliver Bowler and the finely honed punchlines of Jack Kelly.

Compere is the Metro Award winning Anthony J Brown.