Swimming Against the Tide! Jim Davidson OBE brings the Unmissable 2024 Tour to Mexborough

This remarkable event will be held at the prestigious Empress Building in Mexborough on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

Jim Davidson OBE, Britain's best-loved funny man, is renowned for his ability to captivate audiences and leave them in fits of laughter year after year.

Now, he invites you to slap on the goose fat, battle through the dark and murky woke-infested waters and join him for an uproarious comedy extravaganza that promises to keep you entertained from start to finish.

Jim Davidson is bringing his tour to Mexborough next year

With a career spanning decades, Jim Davidson OBE has become a true showman and an icon of British comedy. His exceptional talent and unwavering dedication have earned him rave reviews and standing ovations night after night.

As stated by the Sunday Express, "Showman Jim triumphs... he hits the spot again and again," while The Mirror adds, "Standing ovation to packed houses every night."

In anticipation of this incredible event, Jason Mace, owner of the Empress Building and CEO of Gala Tent, expresses his enthusiasm, saying: "We are thrilled to host Jim Davidson's 2024 Tour in the Empress Ballroom.

"His ability to connect with the audience is truly remarkable, and we have no doubt that this show will be an absolute hit. Prepare for an unforgettable evening filled with laughter, joy, and impeccable comedic timing."

Joining the chorus of excitement, Craig Mastrototaro, Managing Director of the renowned event management company Reyt Good Events, shares his anticipation, stating: "Jim Davidson OBE is a master of his art, and his performances never fail to leave the audience in awe. We are proud to be a part of this extraordinary event and are confident that Mexborough will be treated to an exceptional night of world-class comedy."

With a rare honesty and unfiltered humour, Jim Davidson OBE delivers his gospel like no other. The Express raves, "Boy does Jim know how to deliver his gospel... The audience could have stayed all night... he speaks with a rare honesty." Don't miss out on this one-of-a-kind opportunity to witness the comedic brilliance of Jim Davidson OBE.