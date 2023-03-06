Successful 'Evening of Mediumship with Grant Harris' connects attendees with loved ones in the spirit world

The event was a resounding success, with a full house of around 300 attendees.

Grant Harris, a highly acclaimed and gifted medium, delivered messages from spirits to members of the audience, providing them with closure, peace, and insight. Attendees left the event feeling inspired and uplifted, with many sharing their personal experiences and testimonials on social media.

"We are thrilled with the turnout and the positive feedback we received from attendees," said Empress Building owner Jason Mace.

Grant Harris

"Grant Harris's ability to connect with spirits and deliver messages is truly remarkable, and we are honored to have brought this experience to the community. "This event was a wonderful opportunity for people to come together and connect with their loved ones in the spirit world."

Jemma Evans, the general manager of Empress Building, also expressed her enthusiasm for the successful event.

"The full house attendance and positive feedback from attendees is a testament to the power of mediumship and the impact it can have on people's lives," she said.

"We are grateful to Grant Harris for sharing his gift with us, and we look forward to hosting more events that promote spiritual growth, healing, and connection."

The audience in the Empress Ballroom

Overall, the "Evening of Mediumship with Grant Harris" was a transformative experience for all attendees, and a testament to the power of mediumship.

Empress Building is dedicated to providing our community with unique and transformative spiritual experiences, and we look forward to hosting more events that bring people together and promote personal growth and healing.

For more information about Empress Building and upcoming events, please visit the official website or telephone 01709 803974

A spokesman said: “Evening of Mediumship with Grant Harris is a leading spiritual events organisation that has brought people from all walks of life together to celebrate and explore spirituality for several years. They are committed to offering the community life-changing encounters that promote healing, connection, and personal development.”