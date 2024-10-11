Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke coming to Doncaster with musicals show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Strictly Come Dancing judge and star Anton Du Beke is coming to Doncaster – with a spectacular show devoted to musicals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anton Du Beke At The Musicals comes to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on March 31 next year – and tickets for the show are on sale now.

With his live band, guest singer and dancers, expect a fab-u-lous evening of song, dance and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anton will be performing songs and dances from some of his favourite musicals and showgoers can expect a glamorous evening from classic West End and Broadway shows.

Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke is coming to Doncaster.

Plus, behind the scenes stories from his time on Strictly Come Dancing that will have you laughing out loud.

Anton Du Beke At The Musicals will showcase stunning dance performances, soulful vocals, and live music that will transport audiences to a world of glamour, excitement, and pure entertainment.

Don’t miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the Ballroom in 2025.

Tickets available HERE