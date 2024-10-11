Strictly Come Dancing star Anton Du Beke coming to Doncaster with musicals show
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Anton Du Beke At The Musicals comes to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on March 31 next year – and tickets for the show are on sale now.
With his live band, guest singer and dancers, expect a fab-u-lous evening of song, dance and laughter.
Anton will be performing songs and dances from some of his favourite musicals and showgoers can expect a glamorous evening from classic West End and Broadway shows.
Plus, behind the scenes stories from his time on Strictly Come Dancing that will have you laughing out loud.
Anton Du Beke At The Musicals will showcase stunning dance performances, soulful vocals, and live music that will transport audiences to a world of glamour, excitement, and pure entertainment.
Don’t miss this special opportunity to get up close to the King of the Ballroom in 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.