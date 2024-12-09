Stand up comedy star Stewart Lee announces two shows in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 9th Dec 2024, 17:00 BST
Stand up comedy favourite has announced two shows in Doncaster.

The funnyman will bring his new show, Stewart Lee vs The Man Wulf to Cast in Sir Nigel Gresley Square on October 29 and 30.

In this brand new show, Stewart shares his stage with a tough-talking werewolf comedian from the dark forests of the subconscious who hates humanity.

The Man-Wulf lays down a ferocious comedy challenge to the culturally irrelevant and physically enfeebled Lee.

Stewart Lee is bringing his new comedy show to Doncaster.

Can the beast inside us all be silenced with the silver bullet of Lee's unprecedentedly critically acclaimed style of stand-up?

Stewart ("The world's greatest living stand-up comedian" The Times), is in danger of being left behind.

He's approaching sixty with debilitating health conditions, his TV profile has diminished, and his once BAFTA award-winning style of stand-up seems obsolete.

But can Lee unleash his inner Man-Wulf to position himself alongside comedy legends like Dave Chappelle, Ricky Gervais and Jordan Peterson at the forefront of side-splitting stadium-stuffing sh**-posting? 

Tickets are available HERE

