Sleeping With Beauty: X-rated adult only sex panto coming to Doncaster area theatre

Sleeping With Beauty will come to the Montgomery Hall in Wath – and is strictly not for children.

Starring Hollyoaks and Waterloo Road star Ben-Ryan Davies, the show is described as ‘fun and filthy.’

Also back for the show is comic Liam Mellor as Jangles, the ‘filthy and fabulous’ Jimmy Burton-Iles as the Queen and the wicked Robert Squire as Carrabosse.

A spokesman said: “This is for all you big boys and girls, so leave the kids at home and get your tickets for this fun and filthy show for one night only.”

"Will Jangles get to Sleep with Beauty?

"Will Carabosse manage to give the Princess a prick?

"And will Queen Lusious Le-Coq keep the Prince all for herself? Find out by seeing this hilarious adult panto that all started with a prick!”