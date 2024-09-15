Singing star Peter Andre bringing Frankie Valli tribute show to Doncaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Singing sensation Peter Andre is coming to Doncaster – with a tribute show to iconic musician Frankie Valli.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker will star in The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons when it comes to The Dome next year.

The 51-year-old star, also known for songs such as Flava and Insania, will be turning his attentions to the work of Valli, now 90, when he appears in Doncaster.

Described as “a spectacular high-pitched celebration of timeless music from one of the biggest selling groups of all time,” the show will take place on February 12.

Peter Andre is bringing his Frankie Valli tribute show to Doncaster.

A Dome spokesperson said: “This nostalgic musical journey pays tribute to the life and career of those four boys from Jersey, who started singing under a streetlamp but soon went on to become one of the most recognised groups in history.

"From the streets of New Jersey to the dizzying heights of the West End and Broadway, this incredible music has delighted audiences for over five decades."

The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons features all your favourite songs including Sherry, My Eyes Adored You, Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more.

The spokesperson added: “Featuring a supporting cast of incredible performers from smash-hit award winning West End musicals, The Best of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons will leave you on a ‘high’ and guarantee you’ll be saying ‘Oh, What A Night!”

Tickets are priced at £42.50 and are available from The Dome box office via the website HERE