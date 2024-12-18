Royal rugby ace and I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall coming to Doncaster
He will appear at The Dome on February 13 and a spokesperson said: “Join us for what promises to be a fantastic evening with the ex-England Rugby Union and World Cup winning legend, Mike Tindall.” Mike made his England debut against Ireland at Twickenham in 2000.
He went on to play for England 75 times and was a key member of the squad which won the World Cup in Australia in 2003.
He featured in each of the seven matches England played during the tournament and was unfortunate to miss out on the 2007 tournament because of injury but was back involved again in 2011 in New Zealand. A Gloucester rugby legend, Mike missed out on the British Lions Tour in 2005 through injury.
He was inducted into the Premiership Rugby Hall of Fame in 2016 alongside fellow England stars, Richard Hill, Neil Back and Mark Cueto.
Off the field, Mike recently joined fellow celebrities in ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!’ in 2022 and of course, married to Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne, he has become a familiar face at Royal events.
The spokesperson added: “There is no topic off limits with Mike and we look forward to welcoming you to what promises to be an outstanding evening.”
Tickets are priced from £45 to £120 and are available HERE
