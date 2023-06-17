Review: Mamma Mia! is a dancing queen delight at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre

The touring production of the West End musical favourite is on the East Coast until Sunday – and has been delighting audiences of all ages.

We were there on Friday - and enjoyed every minute of the show.

The production, like the musical and movie, is centered around mum Donna (Nicky Swift), Sophie (Jess Michelmore) and her potential three dads Bill (Phil Corbitt), Sam (Richard Standing) and Harry (Neil Craig).

Mamma Mia! is at Scarborough's Open Air Theatre until Sunday.

The show is a mix of spoken word and song, trawling through Abba’s back catalogue – so it is hit after singalong hit.

The audience sang and clapped along - and even the seagulls flew to the music!

It was simply beautifully played out with amazing choreography, acting and an orchestra – and not forgetting the sign language interpretation which made it simply the best and accessible to everyone.

My daughter watched the film Mamma Mia! and since then she has been a fan of the show and Abba’s music.

When she saw an advert for it, she dreamed of coming to see it – it was her first show and it certainly didn’t disappoint, although the orchestra startled with their rousing beginning to the second part of the show!

It was a magical experience from the start and we were lucky to sit next to Sally and Caroline, enjoying her birthday treat from her friends.

They told us they came all the way from Leeds to watch their friend Sarah Earnshaw who played Tanya in the show.

Caroline made us laugh when she and another member of the audience orchestrated a male in the audience as he sang along!

The cast was amazing and every single one of them shone through, taking the audience on the full tour of emotions, through laughter to sadness – and watching Donna’s upset of seeing her beautiful Sophie become a grown independent woman.

By the end the audience was on their feet, singing and dancing along to a spectacular show.