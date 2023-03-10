Rehearsals underway for multi-location production of The Odyssey in Doncaster

The Odyssey is an epic, multi-venue production made in collaboration with hundreds of community members and professional artists from across the country.

Through this landmark project, the adventures of Odysseus are reimagined for today as a universal story of resilience, loss, healing and hope.

Journeying alongside the productions, The Galley will appear in public places including markets, local beaches and parks to collect messages of remembrance from the local community.

The audience. Photography by Joseph Lynn

A 10-metre-long ship crafted from sustainable materials including bamboo and rope, The Galley represents Odysseus' epic voyage and the nationwide connection between the communities who will tell the story.

After each of the episodes, The Galley will transform into the stage of a closing ceremony to pass the baton of the storytelling forward.

The Odyssey will be told in five episodes taking place across the country from 30 March 2023, culminating with the final episode on the Olivier stage at the National Theatre on 26-28 August 2023.

The first four episodes are being created and performed by local artists and communities in four partner organisations across the country: Restoke in Stoke-on-Trent (30 March – 2 April), Cast in Doncaster (15–16 April), Trowbridge Town Hall in Trowbridge (22–23 April) and The Fire Station (for Sunderland Culture in partnership with Sunderland Empire) in Sunderland (28–29 April).

The production is a joyful celebration of national community marking the fifth anniversary of Public Acts, the NT’s nationwide programme to create extraordinary acts of theatre and community.

The lead creative team for the project is Director of Public Acts Emily Lim, playwright and lyricist Chris Bush, who will write the final episode and act as dramaturg for the first four episodes in collaboration with playwrights from across the country, and music composer Jim Fortune who will compose music for the final episode.A company member at Cast said: “Our rehearsal room is a space of true openness, generosity and bravery.

"Each week brings us closer together in telling the story of Odysseus. Our director Madeleine brings a feeling of compassion and collaboration to each session, which, as a community company, makes us feel like we’re essential in creating the world of The Odyssey."Playwright Chris Bush said: "I can't think of a better way to celebrate five years of Public Acts than with this truly national project, assembling our own mini pantheon of world-class writers from up and down the country. It's been a joy and a privilege to help weave this epic story together, and I can't wait for our final episode at the National Theatre this summer."The culmination of The Odyssey journey, the fifth episode, will be staged as a full-scale musical production at the National Theatre on 26-28 August 2023.

This final production will feature community performers from all four previous episodes, as well as members recruited through Public Acts founding community partners, founding theatre partner Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch, and Trybe House Theatre in London who are working with Public Acts for the first time this year.