Phoenix Nights TV psychic Clinton Baptiste returning to Doncaster

Comedy star Alex Lowe is set to bring his much-loved comic creation Clinton Baptiste back to Doncaster.

The comedian, star of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, is hitting the road again with a new show and ‘the hilarious but useless’ psychic clairvoyant will appear at Mexborough’s Empress Building on March 25, 26 and 27.

He has sold out a string of previous visits to Doncaster.

The character is best-remembered for an hilarious scene in the show where he ends up offending the audience with his somewhat inaccurate psychic predictions as a hapless clairvoyant.

The clip is best remembered for a much quoted line, “I’m getting the word…..nonce!” which then sees him being attacked by an outraged member of the audience.

As well as Baptiste, he is known for old codger Barry from Watford, whom he tours with Angelos Epithemiou and who had a regular slot on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2.

Alex also has a rich acting career ranging from appearing in the West End in the original production of Another Country to his work with Kenneth Brannagh on Peter’s Friends and Much Ado about Nothing.

As ever, Clinton will give readings to audience members up and down the land, offering advice from beyond the grave.

He will predict their futures, tell them about their pasts and perform all manner of spooky stuff an’ that.

And you might get called a ‘nonce.’

Tickets for the show are priced are available at the Empress Building website which can be found HERE