The comedian, star of Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights, is hitting the road this autumn with a new show and ‘the hilarious but useless’ psychic clairvoyant will appear on two dates at Mexborough’s Empress Building.

After selling out a date in July, a second date has now been added for November 13.

The character is best-remembered for an hilarious scene in the show where he ends up offending the audience with his somewhat inaccurate psychic predictions as a hapless clairvoyant.

Clinton Baptiste is coming to Doncaster.

The clip is best remembered for a much quoted line, “I’m getting the word…..nonce!” which then sees him being attacked by an outraged member of the audience.

As well as Baptiste, he is known for old codger Barry from Watford, whom he tours with Angelos Epithemiou and who had a regular slot on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2.

Alex also has a rich acting career ranging from appearing in the West End in the original production of Another Country to his work with Kenneth Brannagh on Peter’s Friends and Much Ado about Nothing.

As ever, Clinton will give readings to audience members up and down the land, offering advice from beyond the grave.

He will predict their futures, tell them about their pasts and perform all manner of spooky stuff an’ that. And you might get called a ‘nonce.’