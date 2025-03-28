Phoenix Nights TV psychic Clinton Baptiste announces huge Doncaster show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Comedy star Alex Lowe is set to bring his much-loved comic creation Clinton Baptiste back to Doncaster – for a huge show at The Dome.

Tickets are on sale now to see the UK’s favourite clairvoyant medium, Clinton Baptiste from Peter Kay’s Phoenix Nights, live at venue in May next year.

After four sell-out UK tours, Clinton will return in 2026 with a new live show – ‘Spectral Intercourse’ – appearing at Doncaster Dome on May 15.

Called ‘the funniest man alive’ by Joe Lycett and ‘absolutely hilarious’ by Chris Moyles, Clinton Baptiste (portrayed by comedian Alex Lowe) was a huge hit character in Channel 4’s award-winning show Phoenix Nights.

Clinton Baptiste has announced a huge show at The Dome.

In ‘Spectral Intercourse’, Clinton will be the “envoy mankind needs to gather solutions from the all-knowing, all-seeing Afterlife. Receiving the audience’s queries and earthbound dilemmas, Clinton will reach out to spirits for answers – fear not, he will probe sensitively.”

Chris Hone from Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates Doncaster Dome, said: “What a fantastic night this promises to be.

"Clinton was such a popular character in Phoenix Nights, and he has gone on to achieve stardom via his sell-out tours which have entertained hundreds of thousands of people around the UK.

“Sometimes a character can transcend the show which introduced them – and Clinton Baptiste is certainly a case in point. We're expecting tickets to disappear very quickly, so book early to avoid missing out.”

He has sold out a string of previous visits to Doncaster.

The character is best-remembered for an hilarious scene in the show where he ends up offending the audience with his somewhat inaccurate psychic predictions as a hapless clairvoyant.

The clip is best remembered for a much quoted line, “I’m getting the word…..nonce!” which then sees him being attacked by an outraged member of the audience.

As well as Baptiste, he is known for old codger Barry from Watford, whom he tours with Angelos Epithemiou and who had a regular slot on Steve Wright In The Afternoon on Radio 2.

Alex also has a rich acting career ranging from appearing in the West End in the original production of Another Country to his work with Kenneth Brannagh on Peter’s Friends and Much Ado about Nothing.

For further details or to book visit www.dclt.co.uk