He will take to the stage in the city on Friday, November 17, 2023 – and tickets go on sale this Sunday, December 11, at 10am. He had already previously announced a string of dates – including in Sheffield – and revealed the new appearance during an interview with BBC DJ Sara Cox today. Kay is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years. He said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”For full details visit https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/Peter-Kay-17Nov2023