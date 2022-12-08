Peter Kay Tour 2023 Sheffield: Beloved comedian confirms additional date for Utilita Arena
Legendary comedian Peter Kay has confirmed he will play an additional date at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on his new tour next year.
He will take to the stage in the city on Friday, November 17, 2023 – and tickets go on sale this Sunday, December 11, at 10am. He had already previously announced a string of dates – including in Sheffield – and revealed the new appearance during an interview with BBC DJ Sara Cox today. Kay is finally returning to stand-up comedy after twelve years. He said: “It’s good to get back to what I love doing best, stand-up comedy and if there’s ever a time people need a laugh it’s now.”For full details visit https://www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk/event/Peter-Kay-17Nov2023